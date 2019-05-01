As noted, Dean Ambrose took to Twitter just after midnight and released his first post-WWE promo, under his former ring name Jon Moxley. The promo was released just minutes after Ambrose's WWE contract officially expired on April 30. As we noted before at this link, Hints in the video have led to speculation on Ambrose possibly signing with AEW.

Several wrestlers took to Twitter today to respond to the promo, which has had wrestling fans talking all day. Jon Moxley began trending worldwide on Twitter shortly after the promo was released.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins responded to the promo with a fist emoji, encouraging his good friend in his post-WWE endeavors.

WWE Digital employee Pat McAfee responded with the same sentiment that many wrestling fans have had. He wrote, "This. Was. Awesome."

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger wrote, "Kill the Attitude Era."

WWE Producer Shane Helms also responded to the video. He joked, "Watches Shawshank Redemption one time."

Former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger tweeted Moxley back and it sounds like he looks forward to a potential match between the two.

Below are the responses from Rollins, Helms, McAfee, Swagger, Dillinger, Jimmy Jacobs and Silas Young:

This. Was. Awesome. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

Man what a great piece of video that is. Th't's the best movie quality promo piece I've ever seen — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) May 1, 2019

Kill the Attitude Era. https://t.co/qcbhpI2G9l — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) May 1, 2019

See ya around @JonMoxley ... — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) May 1, 2019