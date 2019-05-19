- The WWE Performance Center posted this video from a recent two-day talent exchange between WWE NXT and Cirque Du Soleil. The NXT Superstars switched places with the circus performers in the latest meeting between the two entertainment brands.

- Ariya Daivari tweeted about a possible custom WWE Cruiserweight Title belt if he can defeat champion Tony Nese at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Daivari wrote, "Tonight when I win the Cruiserweight Championship, maybe it's time for a custom title like this briefcase. Relax @WWE, I'll foot the bill. I can afford anything to look good. #DaivariDinero #MITB #205Live"

You can see the full tweet below:

- AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins had a Twitter exchange today ahead of their match at Money In the Bank.

Rollins wrote, "15 years I've been waiting for this match with @AJStylesOrg. I haven't scratched and clawed and put in the work all this time to be second best. Time to stoke the flame. #burnitdown #WWEMITB"

Styles responded, "I've grown older, you've become the 'top of the mountain.' It may be 15 years later, but the result will be the same...and this time, I'm going to leave with the @WWE Universal Champion. #MITB"

You can see their full exchange below: