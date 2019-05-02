WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Independent and said it's nice to have part-timers like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey come in, but the company gets something extra from regulars like WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and himself.

"It was a nice little thing to have Brock Lesnar run roughshod with the title for two years, and it was lovely to have Ronda Rousey come in and show her dominance for a year," Rollins said. "But the nice thing about having champions who are on all the live events is that those events need people to come and see them.

"To have a reliable talent like myself, Becky Lynch or Kofi Kingston, who are going to be at all of those live events with their championships; that just adds something extra. From a fans perspective, if you're buying a ticket and you get to see the champion, that's always a great story to tell. When I was a kid and went to WWE events, it was all about seeing whoever was on top, whether that was Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart of Shawn Michaels - they were always there with their title. It made for an incredible experience from a youngsters' perspective."

Rollins added that the goal is to one day have the regular Superstars be mentioned on the same level as a Lesnar or a Rousey.

"It's a cool thing to see the crop of champions we have right now," Rollins said. "Hopefully we can carve out our own legacies so that, someday, we'll be mentioned on the same level as Brock Lesnar or a Ronda Rousey - that's the goal. So it's a good turn-around. WrestleMania was an incredible event all around, and it's nice to see people who're cut from my cloth getting what they deserve."