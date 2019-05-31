As noted, Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to announce that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at some point during Monday's WWE RAW from Austin, Texas.

Rollins responded to the announcement with a tweet this afternoon, and took shots at The Beast.

Rollins wrote, "Dude 'won' his MITB contract without even participating in a match. Now is 'cashing it in' via his advocate on social media. Who even is @BrockLesnar anymore? Hope you're not lying Paul; bring this goon to Raw so I can stomp out what's left of him."

You can see Rollins' full tweet below: