WWE.com has just announced that Shane McMahon will be on this week's SmackDown Live.

Shane is coming to SmackDown Live to crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Titles after Jeff Hardy last week sustained a knee injury because of Lars Sullivan.

Jeff said that he would need his whole right knee repaired and would be out of action to six to nine months.