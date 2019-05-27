After AEW's historic debut Pay Per View Double or Nothing on Saturday, AEW performer Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE, spoke with Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hasusman during the post show press scrum.

Spears revealed his excitement for Jon Moxley's debut considering two wrestlers had worked together in WWE for numerous years.

"It was good to see Jon," Spears said. "I haven't seen him in a while. You could see when he entered that ring that he was him. That's the guy we've all been waiting to see for a few years. That's the guy I've been waiting to see for a few years."

Spears also elaborated on the culture within AEW while highlighting the perspective of a new wrestler entering the new organization.

"In terms of anybody else, I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of people calling, all lot of people knocking on the door, trying to get here," Spears mentioned. "But they are very keen on building this from the inside out. Cody wasn't lying when he said this is a family. Coming in here today, everybody treated me like I was one of their own. Who knows who could show up next?"

When asked about the difference of debuting at the Buy-In as opposed to the actual Pay Per View, Spears showed nothing but appreciation for how he was used at such a historical and monumental event.

"I was kind of a last minute," Spears said. "You've got to remember I left 90 days ago. This show was pretty much pen to paper months ago so, the card was pretty much booked. To be honest, I wouldn't have cared if I was where Moxley came out. I wouldn't have cared if I would have been on the first match on the Pay Per View. I wouldn't have cared if I was the first person out in the Battle Royal. It's about being there. It's about a part of history. This isn't going to happen again in my in-ring career. This hasn't happened in 20 plus years. History was made tonight. I hope everybody can take in that concept because it's not gonna happen again. I hope you realize what they accomplished. This is never gonna happen again in my time. So to be a part of that, I don't care in what capacity. I made history, it's cool."