WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the upcoming return to Singapore.

WWE will return to Singapore for one live event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Thursday, June 27.

Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was also announced for the event. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Asuka and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics are also advertised for the event.