It was confirmed by Sexy Star and Lucha Blog that lucha legend Silver King passed away today at age 51.

Before he passed, Silver King was competing against Juventud Guerrera at the Roundhouse Theatre in North London for the promotion Lucha Libre World. After not getting up off the mat for a long time and having a defibrillator used on him, an ambulance was called and he was taken to the hospital. According to PWInsider, it was believed that he had suffered a heart attack while in the ring.

Silver King whose real name is Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, debuted in 1985 and was in many promotions like AAA, IWGR, and CMLL. From 1997 to 2000, he was in WCW and was a member of the Latino World Order. King also wrestled in NJPW as the Black Tiger character, which was adopted before by both Mark Rocco and Eddie Guerrero.

Silver King was in the film Nacho Libre as the villain Ramses.

Below are reactions from Sexy Star, Tommy Dreamer, and Kassius Ohno about his passing:

Terrible news of Silver King passing away in the ring tonight

He was a star in Mexico, Japan & WCW

He was Ramses in movie Nacho Libre

Pray for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/FYVk4i59qo — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 11, 2019

QUE TRISTE NOTICIA , en Londres acaba de fallecer SILVER KING QEPD ???? — Sexy DULCE (@Sexydulceg) May 11, 2019