- WWE's new Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger is a creepy piece of artwork. The piece is about Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. You can watch Schamberger create the piece in the video above.

- Sin Cara is feeling the love from his hometown in El Paso, Texas. He shared a video of the tribute and captioned it, "Great to be loved in my own town."

Below is the video of the mural:

Gracias a El Cimi por este increíble mural! ??????

Great to be loved in my own town????#TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/EZj9rwTvI8 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 26, 2019

- What do WWE Superstars do on their downtime? Talk about Uno! Xavier Woods and Ricochet have a thread on Twitter of the two going back and forth talking about the rules of the game. It all started when Woods made a poll about what to do when you don't have a matching color.

Below is some of their uno talk:

VERY IMPORTANT POLL' it's been brought to my attention that there are people out there who have been playing Uno wrong. In the game of #Uno - when you don't have a matching color or number do you draw.... — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 27, 2019

You can't stack a draw 2 on a Wild draw 4. However I believe you CAN stack a draw 4 on top of a 2. That's how I've always played. — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) May 27, 2019

Ya ya. You can stack +2 on a +2 and so on. Why are people playing any other way?!? And I'll accept a wild draw four on top of anything to add to the pain. You're on the right side of history with this one https://t.co/ETkUS8mrB1 — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 27, 2019

Yes exactly. It's the bluff aspect of the game. THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF UNO CAUSE ITS MEANT TO TEACH US HOW TO BLUFF SO WE CAN PAY OFF OUR STUDENT LOANS PLAYING TEXAS HOLD EM ON THE INTERNET! https://t.co/XAbXuxVLZY — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 27, 2019

So @XavierWoodsPhD what are your thoughts on the Blank wild cards?! I personally love the idea! — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) May 27, 2019

Love em! But you gotta add something horrible to it — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 27, 2019