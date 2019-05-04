The recent injuries to Jeff Hardy and Big E has left SmackDown down to just four active tag teams.

Before the Superstar Shakeup in April, SmackDown consisted of The Usos, The New Day, The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Colons and Sanity. Heavy Machinery and Aleister Black & Ricochet were also featured in their tag division, although neither team had been officially assigned to a brand yet.

Following the injuries and roster changes during the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown now has Heavy Machinery, The B-Team, Nakamura & Rusev and The Colons. Hardy is expected to be out for 6-9 months, while it's not known how long Big E will be out of action.

RAW got a much needed jolt to their tag team division, as it now features The Usos, The War Raiders, The Revival, Gallows & Anderson, Lucha House Party, The Ascension and RAW tag team champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder. AOP are also currently on the RAW roster, although Akam is currently sidelined with an injury.

The Hardys relinquished the SmackDown Tag Team Championship this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live. WWE has yet to announce how they handle the vacated titles.

