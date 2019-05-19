On this past Friday's episode of Impact, fans watching on Pursuit missed out on most of the main event between Rich Swann and Michael Elgin after a commercial break during the match lasted about 24 minutes long. The commercials were for a flashlight, knives, and fishing tackle and repeated on a loop.

Impact has since tweeted out an apology and made the episode available immediately to US fans on its Impact Plus app.

"We apologize to Pursuit viewers who were not able to watch last night's @MichaelElgin25 vs @GottaGetSwann main event due to a technical issue. We're making this episode available immediately to US users on @IMPACTPlusApp."

We apologize to Pursuit viewers who were not able to watch last night's @MichaelElgin25 vs @GottaGetSwann main event due to a technical issue.



We're making this episode available immediately to US users on @IMPACTPlusApp.



Sign up to watch for free! https://t.co/Q9uVFnHPDa pic.twitter.com/OAtw2F3HMD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2019