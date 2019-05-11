Earlier this week, Vince McMahon announced a new Wild Card Rule that would allow four WWE Superstar to jump to the other brand on any given show. Even though the Superstar Shake-Up happened just a few weeks ago, it's been reported WWE is feeling the pressure from FOX and USA about the poor ratings.

In response, WWE is looking to add as much star power to each brand as possible. It seems like this new rule is just a bridge towards ending the brand split, but is that the way to go?

Should WWE end the brand split or continue to keep things separate?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

