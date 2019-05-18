WWE Money in the Bank will go down tomorrow at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, featuring MITB Ladder Matches for both the men and women, plus numerous title matches.
Among the announced bouts, which one are you most interested in? Below is Sunday's full card.
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor
WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Carmella vs. Ember Moon
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The Usos
