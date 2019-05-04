Earlier this week we learned of the eight women who will be participating in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The eight participants are: Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella, and Ember Moon.

Among the above mentioned, who do you think will take home the MITB briefcase?

