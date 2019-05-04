Here are spoilers (H/T @DaveMuscarella) from last night's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
* The Rascalz defeated oVe (Xplosion Match)
* Cousin Jake Deaner defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky (Xplosion Match)
* Disco Inferno won a Knockouts Battle Royal after jumping in the ring from commentary to lastly eliminate Tessa Blanchard.
Scoop 5: IMPACT taping starts off with knockout battle royal. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/2xG1lcsTrV— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) May 4, 2019
* Rosemary defeated Su Yung (Demon Collar Match)
* Killer Kross defeated Eddie Edwards
* Rich Swann defeated Michael Elgin by DQ after Elgin hit the referee. Post-match, Willie Mack with the save, but gets attacked by Johnny Impact.
* Sami Callihan defeated Fallah Bahh
* Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Madison Rayne (Impact Knockouts Championship). Post-match Rosemary came out and made it clear she wants the title.
* Disco Inferno vs. Ashley Vox ends in a no contest when Tessa Blanchard goes after Disco who then runs away.
* Dezmond Xavier defeated Petey Williams, Ace Austin, and Rohit Raju
* Rob Van Dam defeated Tommy Dreamer. Post-match, The North and Moose attack, lights go out/on, Sabu makes the save. Trio celebrates to close out the show.
Scoop 31: ECW chants. RVD chants. Dreamer chants. You still got it chants. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/wWxUSbTDzv— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) May 4, 2019