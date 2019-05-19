Last night NXT stopped in Bel Air, Maryland for a live event featuring matches that may end up on the WWE Network at a later point. WWE did not indicate exactly which of the below matches could air, but here are the full results from the show.

* The Street Profits defeated Dan Matha and Riddick Moss (with Robert Strauss)

* Damien Priest (fka Punishment Martinez) defeated Keith Lee

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* KUSHIDA defeated Drew Gulak

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly. Bobby Fish (who had his arm in a sling) initially came out with his team, then returned backstage.

* Io Shirai and Candice LeRae vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke ended in a no contest after Shyana Baszler got involved and brawl broke out.

* NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream defeated Adam Cole and Matt Riddle

