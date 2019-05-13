WWE taped the following matches today in London, England for this week's Main Event episode:
* Titus O'Neil defeated EC3
* The Revival defeated The Lucha House Party
AJ Styles WWE Status Note, Bill Goldberg Says The Undertaker Is Next, Dolph Ziggler On Miz & Mrs.
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Backstage News On Tonight's Firefly Fun House Segment On WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt Comments On The Segment
New AEW Double Or Nothing Matches Announced, Young Bucks Mock WWE (Being The Elite Recap)
TJP Opens Up About How It Was To Work With Vince McMahon, WWE Stars Being Frustrated
Live WWE RAW Spoilers From London
The Undertaker Vs. Goldberg And More Announced For WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia
WWE Comments On Becky Lynch - Seth Rollins Relationship
Becky Lynch Trades Shots With Edge
Austin Aries Joins MLW
Seth Rollins Confirms Becky Lynch Relationship
Live WWE RAW Spoilers From London
Percy Watson Done With WWE?
Silver King Passes Away At 51 Years Old After Collapsing During Match
Drew McIntyre Recalls Getting Knocked Out By Kofi Kingston During WWE WrestleMania 26 MITB Match
WWE NXT Reportedly Signs Faisal Kurdi And Hussain Aldagal