Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish come to the ring. Cole says the rumors on their demise are not true and they are stronger than ever. Cole says at "Takeover: San Jose" in two weeks, O'Reilly and Fish will win the NXT Tag Team Titles, and he will win the NXT Title. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano interrupts and has words with Cole. Matt Riddle rushes the ring from the crowd and goes after Strong but they beat him down. Gargano hits the ring and makes the save, clearing the ring with Riddle

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Sean Maluta

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream comes to the ring for a promo but he's interrupted by Tyler Breeze. They have words and Breeze wants a title shot. Dream says Breeze has to get in line, but he will take a selfie with Breeze just because. They take the selfie and Breeze drops Dream

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Team 3.0

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era for the vacant titles will take place at Takeover

* Candice LeRae defeated Reina Gonzalez. After the match, LeRae is attacked by Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Io Shirai runs down with a kendo stick and makes the save

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated Matt Riddle and NXT Champion Johnny Gargano after an assist from Adam Cole and Roderick Strong