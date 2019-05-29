Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Mia Yim defeated Bianca Belair

* Kushida defeated Drew Gulak. After the match, Gulak argues with the referee and Kushida about the finish, claiming he kicked out just in time. This looked like the setup to a rematch

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forotten Sons ends in a disqualification when The Street Profits hit the ring. The Forgotten Sons turn things around with steel chair shots. All four members of The Undisputed Era run in next, beating everyone up. They brought a ladder into the mix and used that on the other teams. The tapings ended with The Undisputed Era posing on a ladder together