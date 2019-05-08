Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Riddick Moss. Riddick is working with his new Riddick Regimen gimmick, basically an over-obsessed bodybuilder. Raul in control early. Riddick catches him doing a springboard crossbody, curls Raul a few times, the tosses him. Riddick with a running charge in the corner, then a gorilla press into a spear for 2. Riddick goes to drink his water bottle, but Raul slaps it out of his hand and runs wild. Raul hits a twisting springboard splash for the win

* Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim. Bianca with a splash for 2. Bianca is dominating this match. Mia starts a comeback and hits a shotgun dropkick and a cannonball. Mia goes for a sunset flip but Bianca sits down, but the ref catches her holding the ropes. Mia rolls get up, but Bianca reverses it and wraps her hair around the ropes for leverage to get the pin

* Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole. Riddle out wrestles Cole to start. Riddle with a side headlock. Riddle with a senton to the back for 2. Triple gutwrench suplexes by Riddle. Cole pulls Riddle off the ropes and takes control. Dueling "Undisputed" and "Let's Go Bro" chants. Riddle with a series of strikes and a huge suplex. Cole rolls away from the moonsault, but gets caught with a Broton and a big kick for 2. Riddle with a deadlift German for 2. Cole with the ushigoroshi for 2. Riddle with a ripcord knee, but Cole reverses the Bro 2 Sleep into a backstabber for 2. Riddle with an ankle lock, but Cole reverses the Bromission into a roll up for 2. Cole with the fisherman buster over the knee for 2. Riddle reverses the Panama Sunrise and they have a great sequence of reversals. Cole hits the Last Shot but only gets 2. Riddle cuts off the second attempt, hits the Bro 2 Sleep and a huge knee, but Cole rolls out of the ring. Roderick Strong runs down and checks on Cole, and eats a kick for his troubles. Cole catches Riddle with a superkick while the ref is distracted, but Riddle kicks out and locks in the Bromission for the tapout. After the match, Cole and Roddy jawjack while Fish and O'Reilly keep them separated. They end up leaving on opposite sides of the ring with Fish talking down Roddy and Kyle talking down Cole