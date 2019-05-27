Starrcast III has officially been announced for Labor Day Weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

The convention announced today that they will return to the city where the first Starrcast was held last year. Full details will be revealed later tonight.

Starrcast III will run from Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1. Labor Day is on Monday, September 2. AEW's All Out event will take place on Saturday, August 31 from nearby Hoffman Estates, IL at the Sears Centre Arena.

Below is the official logo for the convention, which incorporates the Chicago flag:

SWEET HOME, CHICAGO!



We are excited to announce that #Starrcast is officially coming back to CHICAGO, Labor Day Weekend!!!



Hotel info & more available tonight: https://t.co/WrXnhudjRk pic.twitter.com/hoS2YUvsAO — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2019