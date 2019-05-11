- The above video is the newest video from UpUpDownDown. It's about Jack Gallagher defending the UpUpDownDown Championship for the first time against Buddy Murphy.

- Stephanie McMahon delivered a commencement speech today to the Robert Morris University 2019 graduating class. She shared a photo of the ceremony on Twitter. John Locke also shared photos of which showed that Triple H was with Stephanie today.

You can see photos below from Stephanie and Locke below:

Congratulations to @RMU's 2019 graduating class! It was truly an honor to be your commencement speaker today. Now it's time to celebrate!!! #RMUgrad pic.twitter.com/T2lqyuUGgz — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 11, 2019

Commencement at @RMU is my favorite day in the year! It is payday for educators, as we watch our students head down the road. This year, I feel incredibly blessed to welcome my friend @StephMcMahon. Her speech was so inspiring! Congratulations Class of 2019 #BobbyMOments pic.twitter.com/bQWqApAHaq — John Locke (@rjohnlocke) May 11, 2019

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared on Instagram that he's signing 10,000 autographs at one time for the first time. He also decided to do a contest that anyone who could guess the right amount of hours it would take, he would send them an autographed photo. You can comment your guess here.

Below is his photo: