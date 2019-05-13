- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring insane parking lot beatdowns.

- Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang turns 38 years old today while wrestling legend Danny Hodge turns 87, Impact star Scarlett Bordeaux turns 28 and former WCW star Glacier turns 55.

- As noted, WWE SmackDown was officially announced as part of the Fox fall line-up of programming today. It will remain at two hours each Friday night, beginning live on October 4. Stephanie McMahon tweeted on WWE being proud to join the Fox Sports family.

She wrote, "@WWE is proud to be joining the @FOXSports family this October. To be part of the company at such a time of growth and transition is very exciting!"

You can see Stephanie's full tweet below: