WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon held a talent meeting backstage at the XL Center in Hartford, CT before the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view earlier today, according to F4Wonline.com.

The speech by Stephanie was described as "mostly the same rah-rah" type of speech that WWE officials give from time-to-time. The only notable item is that they directly addressed All Elite Wrestling as competition to the company.

After pushing the WWE brand hard with the usual social media and YouTube stats, and the idea of having 1 billion followers, they also said they are having to compete with video games, movies, other streaming services and now AEW.

The AEW mention is interesting and could be a sign that WWE officials are really worried about the new company because in the past when similar speeches have been given, there has never been any other wrestling company mentioned, especially as competition.