Earlier today, TMZ reported former WWE star Terri Runnels, 52, was arrested near the Tampa Airport at a security checkpoint when a loaded Glock 9mm was found. She was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

Runnels has since commented on Twitter that she simply forgot the gun was with her. Runnels said she had the gun because she had just return from helping at her mother's and needed it for the "armadillos that ruin her garden and other critters that go after her chickens."

"Evidently, it's everywhere that I took a loaded handgun into the Tampa International Airport," Runnels said. "And I literally—when I go to see my mom, I pack my gun because she has armadillos that ruin her garden and other critters that go after her chickens. I usually take my gun when I go to see her. I was with her for about a week and a half, and helping her out. I got home and was literally, I think I got eight hours sleep in three days. And then I got up this morning, Wednesday the 29th, I think it was 4 am when I got up to make this early flight to go to Allentown for the show, for the benefit, for Sam.

"And literally it did not even cross my mind that my gun was in my Vera Bradley tote that I always take on the plane with me. It was the most—God, I've never in trouble in my life and it scared the hell out of me. It was a simple mistake, dear God, it was just horrible. If you're a praying soul, pray, because it still scares me. I don't even know what to say because I'm going to start crying, so, I'm going to shut up. But I at least wanted you guys to know what mistake I had made and what happened. I think some places are reporting as if I had intended to do something terrible. I simply forgot that it was in that bag."

Runnels finished up with WWE back in 2004 and returned for an appearance at the RAW 25th Anniversary in 2018.