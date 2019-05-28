WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said All Elite Wrestling will succeed for two specific reasons - their TV deal with TNT and the fact that they have Jim Ross on commentary.

"They're going to do something special. They got the TV deal, plus they have Jim Ross," Funk said. He continued, "Jim Ross has such compassion for the fans. That's because this is natural for him, it's a love, just like the love Gordon Solie had for the business. Jim is following what he loves and doing a god-damned good job. He's the greatest announcer ever. Jim could make chicken soup from chicken s---. And these wrestlers are great. He adds quality, believability, and gives them everything they need. There is nobody else like him. He's what they need."

Funk also said the time is right for a new challenger to the throne that Vince McMahon and WWE have held. Funk said WWE doe big business, but they are not fresh.

"Vince and WWE, they're not fresh," Funk said. "Yes, Vince does big business. They have the best talent in the world, but they have no fresh ideas. They should be selling out every arena. Vince thinks he's fresh, he thinks he's the best. That's when you get knocked on your ass."

Funk stressed that the one necessary variable for AEW to succeed when they begin their weekly TV show is believability.

"They need believability," Funk said. "They must believe in what they're doing, they must believe in wrestling. I thought I could beat the s--- out of anybody in the world when I was wrestling. That's how they need to think to run this new promotion. They've got to be smart about it, but after that show, they have it rolling."