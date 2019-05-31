Last month, Tessa Blanchard continued her rise in the world of women's professional wrestling by taking on women's wrestling legend Gail Kim at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion. Blanchard, the daughter of Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard and step-daughter of Magnum T.A. Tessa, was recently on a media call about her victory over with Kim. For Blanchard, it is a moment not only she, but fans will remember.

"Rebellion was amazing, there was a lot of anticipation leading up to that event," said Blanchard. "It was cool to have my dad there and Gail's husband there. It was always a dream match, but a match that I never thought would be a reality. It was a cool moment for my career, a moment people will remember, really pivotal to my career."

Leading up to that matchup, both Kim and Blanchard traded verbal barbs with each other. Blanchard accused Kim of holding the division back. A major moment that stood out was an angle when Blanchard went on a rampage in Kim's husband's restaurant. Blanchard noted that she had a new respect for Kim following their storyline.

"I do not regret anything I do," exclaimed Blanchard. "Gail had disrespected me at that time and it came down to the ring, that match. All the stuff between us, fighting it out in the ring. And I have a newfound respect for Gail because of that."

