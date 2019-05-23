WWE Japan has announced line-ups for the upcoming live events from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The biggest news for the events is AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reuniting as The Club. They will face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley on June 28. Alexa Bliss is booked to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch while Shinsuke Nakamura is booked to face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

You can see both line-ups below:

Friday, June 28:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley

* Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro

* Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode

Saturday, June 29:

* Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Ricochet vs. Cesaro

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode

* Appearances by Samoa Joe, Kairi Sane, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics

Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.