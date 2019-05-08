- We noted before how WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics appeared for a dark segment at Monday's RAW. They also worked the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay also appeared for a dark segment during a commercial break at last night's SmackDown in Louisville, KY. You can see video from the segment above. They take shots at the people of Louisville and then brag on their title win at WrestleMania 35. They also believe Vince McMahon's Wild Card Rule should be given a new name - The IIconics Rule.

- Injured WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa turns 34 years old today. Ciampa underwent neck surgery back on March 8 and was expected to be out of action for 9 months to 1 year. He just returned to light training last week.

- Mickie James will be opening for country music stars Big & Rich at the All Star Country Jam on Monday, July 8 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Tickets to the concert are on sale now. Mickie and WWE covered the announcement with the following social media posts.

Mickie wrote on Instagram, "I am so excited to announce that my band and I will be opening up for Big & Rich on July 8th in my hometown at the Richmond Raceway with Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister. Get your tickets!! See you all this summer!!!!!"