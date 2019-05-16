WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIConics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, have not been used much on television as a tag team since they defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley for the titles at WrestleMania 35 in early April. The team has only had one straight-up tag match on television, which was a victory over local enhancement talents on the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown Live. The duo has recently been feuding with The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka & Kairi Sane, with the two teams squaring off several times during the current WWE tour in Europe.

While on the tour, the IIConics spoke with Express Sport. During the interview, they discussed rumors of Banks and Bayley being frustrated with dropping the titles at WrestleMania, saying that they did not witness anything of the sort.

"Immediately after the match we were all in tears, all crying," Royce said. "Just filled with emotion, we got pictures together which we then posted on our Instagram.

"I mean, I know there's all these rumors going around and we didn't see anything. Everyone was super happy and excited for us. The rumors to us is [that] we didn't see anything that we're hearing.

Banks, who hasn't appeared on WWE television since she reportedly tried to quit the company after WrestleMania, posted a photo of the two teams together after the match. Kay noted that they had a "great experience", as seen in the photo.

"Yeah, we don't really pay attention to rumors or social media and all that kind of stuff in that aspect," Kay said. "We had a great experience with them and it holds a really special place in our hearts.

"You can find them [pictures], we're all embracing each other."

As of this writing, the IIConics are not scheduled for a match at Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view.