- Last night's WWE RAW saw The Revival finally pick up a win over The Usos. Above is post-match video of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder talking to Cathy Kelley about the feud. Cathy asks about the momentum The Usos had but The Revival dismisses that idea. Dawson said they were looking to prove to Vince McMahon that they are the best tag team he's got.

"What momentum exactly are you talking about? Taking videos of us shaving each other's backs or putting Uce-Hot in our trunks, or basically trying to make a mockery of The Revival? We had nothing but respect for The Usos coming into this, nothing but respect, but they want to do that, they want to play childish games. That's what they want to do. I don't see the momentum," Wilder said.

Dawson added, "Yeah, no momentum. They're immature. We had our perception of The Usos and our perception is completely crushed. We were looking forward to this as we wanted to prove to The Usos, to each other, to the WWE Universe, and to the big man in the office, that we are the absolute best tag team he's got on this roster."

Dawson went on to say that The Revival got the last laugh in the feud as they are the Mercedes-Benz of the WWE tag team division. Wilder said the joke is on The Usos now.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE RAW from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY saw Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeat Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and commented on the new WWE 24/7 Title, which is currently held by R-Truth.

Flair wrote, "Charlotte: Every title is 24/7 if you have the right last name. #247Title"

You can see her tweet below: