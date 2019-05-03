- WWE posted this video of Gaelyn Mendonca teaching WWE Superstars various Bollywood dialogues and signature dance moves. The video features WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Stephanie McMahon, The New Day, Lacey Evans, Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Paige, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and others.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joined the WWE NXT announce team at this week's TV tapings from Full Sail University. She called the action with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness, apparently replacing Percy Watson. PWInsider reports that Watson is still with the company. There's no word yet on if this is a permanent change to the black & yellow brand announce team.

- The Rock tweeted props to Charlotte Flair earlier this afternoon after she wished him a Happy 47th Birthday on Thursday.

Rock wrote, "Thank you champ! Keep raising the bar in that @wwe squared circle. Upholding and creating an epic legacy all at the same time"

You can see their full exchange below: