- Above is video of Bayley talking to Kayla Braxton after being attacked by Charlotte Flair during last night's match with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Bayley says she came to SmackDown for a fresh start and she will win the briefcase at Money In the Bank.

"I'm so sick of everything being about Charlotte and Becky. And I respect both of them, we've been through so much together but when I was on RAW all I saw on Tuesday nights was Becky and Charlotte, and on RAW, and at WrestleMania. This is not about Becky, it's not about Charlotte. I came to SmackDown Live for a fresh start and to become the champion I've always known I can be, and to show the whole world that I'm the best and I'm going to climb that ladder at Money In the Bank, and I'm going to grab that contract, and I'm going to cash in to become the RAW or SmackDown Live Women's Champion, and there's nothing that Becky or Charlotte or anybody on the SmackDown Live roster, or anybody else in that match can do about it," Bayley said.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be headlined by WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin in a non-title match.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* The Forgotten Sons vs Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Humberto Carrillo

* Kushida vs. Kassius Ohno

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

* Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, last night's WWE 205 Live episode saw The Singh Brothers return to the brand. They lost the opener to The Lucha House Party but indicated that they have returned to the show to stay. WWE officially moved the profiles for Samir Singh and Sunil Singh from the SmackDown roster to the 205 Live roster. They were just moved from RAW to SmackDown last week. The brothers tweeted the following after last night's loss:

Big Charles contributed to this article.