- As noted, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this WWE Milestones episode looking at Bryan's championship victories.

- WWE stock was down 2.07% today, closing at $77.46 per share. Today's high was $79.25 and the low was $76.24.

- The Undertaker took to Instagram today to have some fun with Braun Strowman. As seen below, The Monster Among Men took to his personal Instagram account and shared a photo of a new hairstyle. He wrote, "Thoughts?????"

The Dead Man responded, "You really want my thoughts!?!"

Mojo Rawley also weighed in, among others. Mojo wrote, "On the jacket or the hair?"

You can see the exchange below: