- The above video is from Celtic Warrior Workouts and it's a clip of WWE Champion Kofi Kington doing bicep curls.

- WWE shared the week of April 29 power rankings. The top five superstars are:

1. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

2. Roman Reigns

3. AJ Styles

4. Rey Mysterio

5. RAW and SmackDown's Women Champion Becky Lynch

The last power rankings (week of April 22) Kofi was number 5, and Becky Lynch was number 4. AJ Styles was also at the top of the rankings. Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio weren't on the list.

- Natalya shared on Twitter a photo of herself and that she is ready for the Money In The Bank PPV on April 19. She wrote that being underestimated is one of the biggest competitive advantages you can have.

Below is her tweet: