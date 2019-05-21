- Above is a new promo for the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event with Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The 25th Takeover special will take place on Saturday, June 1 from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

- The script for this week's WWE RAW episode was reportedly still being worked on as the show hit the air on the USA Network. @Wrestlevotes reported that the final script for this week's RAW was still not done and completed when RAW went live on the air at 8pm ET. There's no word yet on what the hold ups were, but we will keep you updated.

- As seen below, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Drake Maverick took to Twitter after RAW to continue the storyline for the new title. RAW saw Truth become the third 24/7 Champion after defeating Robert Roode for the title. Roode had just won the title from the first champion, Titus O'Neil.

Truth posted a title selfie from the car that he drove off in and wrote, "We OUT! Taking this European Championship to #SDLive #247Title #dancebreak"

"I am somewhere IN AMERICA on the search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Championship Here are my findings...," Maverick wrote with his video while looking for Truth.

