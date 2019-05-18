Ring of Honor's next PPV is Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland and the first match has been announced for the show.

The new ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor (or whoever is champion by the time the PPV comes around) will meet Bandido at the PPV, according to the latest article by Kevin Eck on ROH's website.

Taylor won the title earlier this month in Four Corner Survival Match at War of the Worlds: Toronto against Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, and Brody King.

Jay Lethal will also challenge for the ROH World Championship against Matt Taven (again, or whoever is champion) at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Taven won the title last month at G1 Supercard in a ladder match against Lethal and Marty Scurll.