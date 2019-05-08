- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Joe Coffey vs. Flash Morgan Webster in a Fatal 4 Way qualifier, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake retaining over Kenny Williams and Noam Dar, Nina Samuels vs. Kasey Owens, The Hunt vs. Moustache Mountain, and more.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese will be taking over the WWE 205 Live Twitter account on Thursday with exclusive videos, a Q&A, and more. Nese will be preparing for next Tuesday's match with Ligero and the title defense with Ariya Daivari at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. He tweeted on the takeover:

Tomorrow I will be taking over the @WWE205Live account. Join me all day for exclusive videos, Q & A, and more as I prepare for my upcoming match with @Ligero1 on #205Live in London as well as my upcoming Title defense at #MITB against @AriyaDaivariWWE #PremierAthlete#WWE — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 8, 2019

- Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter today, on his 34th birthday, and provided a medical update following the neck surgery he underwent two months ago.

Ciampa wrote, "Got the results to my 2 month follow up x-ray. Doc said 'this doesn't look good...it looks great'. Happy Birthday to The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time #PartMan #PartWolverine"

There's no official word yet on when Ciampa will be back in action but he was expected to be out for 9 months to 1 year. He just returned to light training last week.

You can see Ciampa's full tweet below: