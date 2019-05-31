New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Tomohiro Ishii and Jeff Cobb will be at the opening day of G1 Climax 29.

They will be joining already announced wrestlers, EVIL, SANADA, IWGP Heavyweight Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and Jushin Thunder Liger.

NJPW still hasn't announced the G1 Climax 29 entrants.

G1 Climax 29 will be kicking off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 6. Tickets for the event are available from Ticketmaster.