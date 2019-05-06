Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns announced this weekend that he will be opening tonight's RAW due to some unfinished business he has on the red brand. WWE then announced that Reigns will not be appearing, but Reigns insists he will be there. No matches have been announced for tonight, but the build for Money In the Bank will continue.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Roman Reigns says he will appear on Monday Night Raw this week despite WWE's official response that he won't

* All about the mon-aay: Road to MITB continues

* Clashing styles: Will Seth Rollins respond to AJ Styles?

* You shave my back: What's next for The Revival vs. The Usos?

* Mysterio-us ways: Rey Mysterio wants the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe

* A Lady in a Man's world: Has Becky Lynch underestimated Lacey Evans?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.