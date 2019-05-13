Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the 02 Arena in London, England with the final hype for WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight's RAW will feature Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman plus Roman Reigns on MizTV and a Fatal 4 Way with Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss. There will also be a double MITB contract signing with Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Double contract signing for Becky Two Belts

* Roman Reigns returns for "Miz TV"

* Women's Fatal 4-Way Match for "Money" momentum

* Ricochet takes flight against Baron Corbin

* Braun Strowman locks up with Drew McIntyre

* Seth Rollins and AJ Styles brace for monumental title collision

* Rambling Rabbit rambles no more

