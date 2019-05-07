Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

SmackDown will open with Kevin Owens addressing WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Shane McMahon will announce new SmackDown Tag Team Champions and there will be six-woman action with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella, Bayley and Ember Moon. Ali vs. Andrade will also take place. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Tozawa vs. Mike Kanellis in a No DQ match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Shane McMahon will crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

* Kevin Owens to respond to Kofi Kingston's attack from last week

* Massive Six-Woman Tag Team Match to go down on the blue brand

* Ali and Andrade to square off tonight

* Which Raw Superstars will take advantage of the "Wild Card Rule?"

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.