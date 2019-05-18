Since its announcement on Being the Elite on January 1st, AEW has been the talk of the wrestling world. The company is promising less soapy storylines and more exciting action. The company is also providing something that the wrestling world has lacked since 2000, which is genuine competition to WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with United Kingdom station ITV regarding AEW and what sets them apart from the world's largest pro wrestling organization.

"We are going to be offering a great sporting centric product," said Khan. "We are going to be focused on the athletes, focused on the work and we have some of the best wrestlers in the world and I really want to showcase them. But they also are some of the most dynamic personalities. I don't want people to think that this is just going to be great matches, there is going to be a lot of great matches. But it is also going to be some of the most entertaining guys in pro wrestling and these guys are going to be unleashed. You are going to see their personalities and I have spoken with the men and women in this group and there are some great personalities and those personalities are going to shine."

One complaint about the current pro wrestling product has been that wins and losses do not matter, and championships have lost their meaning. That is one thing Khan wants to change the perception of.

"The shows are going to be great and not what people expect. We are going to take the matches seriously. I want wins and losses to matter," Khan explained. "That is the point of wrestling, everyone is striving to be a champion and your stature in the company is marked by your win-loss record. I think it's going to be a different wrestling show then people have seen, and the best wrestling show people have seen."

Earlier this week AEW announced a partnership with WarnerMedia which will see AEW programming airing on TNT later this year. Khan promised more announcements heading into their first event, Double or Nothing, next week.

"There will be announcements up till Double or Nothing," Khan stated. "We are going to be providing people with exciting new reasons to order Double or Nothing. Because that is our 100% focus, right now up until the show on May 25th. There is going to be some exciting stuff to come I can't really tell you right now. We are going to save some announcements for everybody. We have some fun stuff planned. So, stay tuned."

