AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bleacher Report about the upstart promotion ahead of their first event, Double or Nothing, which takes place next Saturday, May 25th in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, WarnerMedia announced that AEW will air weekly in prime time on TNT later this year. AEW will be receiving a share of the ad revenue split, while WarnerMedia will cover production costs for the show. While AEW will reportedly not be receiving any rights fees, Khan shot down rumors that the deal was a time buy, saying that he would never "pay for time on television."

There are reports that the new AEW show will premiere once WWE SmackDown Live moves to FOX this October. For fans who are hoping for AEW to go head-to-head with either RAW or SmackDown, Khan asserted that it would not be happening.

"I'm not gonna go on Monday night or Friday night," Khan said.

Khan added that he would never go head to head with the NFL, which leaves Tuesday and Wednesday nights as viable options. He said that the goal is for the majority of the company's revenue to be generated thorough television and pay-per-view and not live events, which would provide a lighter schedule for talent than that of WWE.

"[My] big goal is to establish a better work-life balance and quality of life for our performers with less time on the road [and] very good money comparable to what you'd get at the highest level in the world of wrestling, because we can make the bulk of our revenue from pay-per-view and television," Khan said. "I'm not planning on doing hundreds of non-televised events on tour, because I don't think that would represent a large enough revenue stream for us and profitable enough business sector for us to risk the health and well-being of all these wrestlers.

"I'm not gonna have an offseason, but there will be a lighter schedule and we'll work people in and out."

