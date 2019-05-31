- Above and below are clips from the Triple H Road to WrestleMania 35 special that airs on the WWE Network after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event. The clips give a behind-the-scenes look at Triple H's 2018 pec surgery, and a look at DX planning for their 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- NXT Superstar Montez Ford turns 29 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Vampiro turns 52.

- Congratulations to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese and his wife Liz on expecting their first baby boy. They currently have a daughter together. The happy couple posted these Instagram posts to announce the pregnancy: