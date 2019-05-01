- Courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel and Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel, above and below are new videos with footage from WWE Superstars Week on Nickelodeon's Double Dare game show.

- WWE stock was down 1.46% today, closing at $82.63 per share. Today's high was $85.40 and the low was $82.62.

- New "coming soon" vignettes for top international wrestler Ilja Dragunov began airing on today's WWE NXT UK episode. A new vignette for Xia Brookside also aired.

Regarding Dragunov, it looks like the Russian star will be keeping his name. WWE announced back in late February that the company had signed Ilja, under his name Ilja Rukober, along with Kay Lee Ray, Jazzy Gabert, Oliver Sauter and Jay Melrose. It was reported then that WWE signed Dragunov to be a top star on the NXT UK brand. Dragunov made his NXT UK in-ring debut at the TV tapings from England in late February, defeating Ashton Smith in a dark match. His in-ring TV debut came at the Glasgow TV tapings earlier this month. He faced Jack Starz in that match, which should air soon on the WWE Network.