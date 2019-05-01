Jeff Cobb will be released from his Lucha Underground contract soon, according to Lucha Central.

Cobb, Famous B and Sonny Kiss (XO Lishus) were all seeking legal representation earlier this week to secure their release from their LUG contracts. Willie Mack was also rumored to be seeking legal representation after Lucha Underground blocked him from taking bookings with the NWA and Ring of Honor. An agreement has been reached that will see Cobb get his release, but it hasn't been signed by all parties as of today, according to the report. Lucha Central added that once Cobb's release is official, the releases for Famous B and Kiss should follow.

Cobb, who came to Lucha Underground as Matanza Cueto in 2015, reportedly believed that he was already free from his Lucha Underground contract. He was apparently written off TV at Ultima Lucha IV and then indicated he had been released after signing a contract with ROH. Lucha Central reported that certain Lucha Underground officials had tried to block Cobb from working for ROH, insisting he was still signed.

Cobb currently holds the ROH World Television Title, the New Japan Pro Wrestling NEVER Openweight Title and the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Title. Cobb will likely be with ROH for the foreseeable future.

Lucha Underground recently saw four other talents take extra measures to get out of their contracts - Joey Ryan, Ivelisse Velez, El Hijo del Fantasma and Kobra Moon (Thunder Rosa).