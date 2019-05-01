- Above is video of #1 contender Ariya Daivari facing off with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese after last night's WWE 205 Live episode went off the air. The main event saw Nese defeat Drew Gulak. Daivari made it known to Nese that he can take him out at any time. There's no word yet on when their title match will take place.

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw The Hardy Boys vacate the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to Jeff Hardy's leg injury and upcoming surgery. We have a full update on Hardy's status at this link. The segment saw Lars Sullivan, who is being blamed for the injury, interrupt to attack The Hardys once again, and R-Truth after he tried to make the save. The segment was botched but you may not have noticed it at first. (H/T to Post Wrestling.)

As Lars turned from Jeff and went to finish off Truth, Hardy left the screen and went to the outside of the ring. Lars attacked Truth and then left the ring to make his exit and that's when Hardy could be seen laid out on the floor, face down. Jeff was never attacked on the outside but he was selling an attack that never happened. It looks like there was some kind of miscommunication at the end of the angle.

- Lana took to Twitter today to post this quick clip on how she's "salty" about not being in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As noted, the match will feature Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella.

The SmackDown Superstar made another tweet on Monday where she seems to be expressing frustration. She wrote, "I tell myself don't lose hope when my dreams don't come in the package and timing I want... because at the end of the day isn't it better to dream so big and achieve half ? Then not dream at all and achieve nothing ???"

You can see both of Lana's related tweets below: