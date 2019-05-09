- WWE posted this video looking at all of the double team finishing moves in the company today, from The Revival's Shatter Machine to The New Day's Midnight Hour.

- Next Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network will feature a look at Maryse as she returned to the ring, apparently for the 2018 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. That event saw Maryse and The Miz defeat Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"Miz's First Pitch: Mike and Marjo post embarrassing online videos of each other; Maryse returns to the WWE ring."

- RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan trained with Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin, Ireland earlier today before the WWE live event there. Becky previously trained with Coach Kavanagh back in December. WWE tweeted these photos from today's visit: