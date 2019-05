Nickelodeon has announced that the return of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" will premiere on Monday, June 10 at 7pm ET. John Cena will be the host.

The game show will relaunch with a week-plus of new episodes from June 19, then will settle into its regular 7pm Monday timeslot on June 24.

Cena is also one of the executive producers of the show, along with Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick.

You can see the trailer for the return of the show above.